India's Supreme Court rejects telecom firms' plea for relief on govt dues

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's top court on Thursday rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea VODA.NS seeking a review of its order to pay a bulk of nearly $13 billion in dues to government.

The Supreme Court late last year upheld a demand by the country's telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.98 billion) in overdue levies and interest, a decision that almost threatens the survival of Vodafone Idea.

($1 = 70.8795 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; EDiting by Sanjeev Miglani)

