India's Supreme Court gives market regulator 3 months to complete Adani probe

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the country's market regulator additional time till August 14 to complete its probe into possible lapses regulatory disclosures by Adani group.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman, Jayshree Upadhay in Mumbai; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.