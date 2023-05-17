News & Insights

India's Supreme Court gives market regulator 3 months to complete Adani probe

May 17, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman and Jayshree Upadhay for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the country's market regulator additional time till August 14 to complete its probe into possible lapses regulatory disclosures by Adani group.

