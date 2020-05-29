SUN

India's Sun Pharma to conduct clinical trial of pancreatitis drug in COVID-19 patients

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday that it received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat mesilate in COVID-19 patients.

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said on Friday that it received Indian regulatory approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat mesilate in COVID-19 patients.

"Nafamostat (has been) identified as a potential candidate for COVID-19 patients by scientists at University of Tokyo and Leibniz Institute for Primate Research, Germany," the company said in a statement.

The University of Tokyo had announced plans for a trial of nafamostat and camostat mesilate, a related drug, starting as early as April 2020.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More