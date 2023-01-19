US Markets
India's Sun Pharma to acquire U.S.-based Concert for $576 mln

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

January 19, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited SUN.NS said on Thursday it will acquire U.S.-based Concert Pharmaceuticals CNCE.O for $576 million in cash to gain access to an experimental drug for treating patchy baldness.

Concert's lead candidate, deuruxolitinib, is being evaluated as a treatment for autoimmune condition alopecia areata, which results in patchy hair loss.

India's Sun Pharma said it will commence a tender offer to acquire Concert at $8 per share, a premium of 16% to the stock's last close.

Concert stockholders will also receive a contingent value right entitling them an additional amount of up to $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, contingent on sales milestones.

