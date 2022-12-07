US Markets

India's Sun Pharma says Halol facility listed under FDA import alert

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

December 07, 2022 — 11:55 pm EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had listed the Indian drugmaker's facility in the western state of Gujarat under an import alert.

The import alert means all future shipments of products made at Halol can be refused admission to the U.S. market until the facility becomes compliant with the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice standards, the company said.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

