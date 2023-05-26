News & Insights

India's Sun Pharma posts nearly 30% rise in Q4 profit

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

May 26, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, on Friday reported a 29.6% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as it benefited from lower expenses.

The company's consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax rose to 24.11 billion rupees ($291.7 million) for the quarter ended March 31, it said in an exchange filing.

Input costs declined 13.2% for the quarter.

($1 = 82.6420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

