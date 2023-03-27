India's Sun Pharma flags revenue hit from IT 'incident'

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

March 27, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS would see a revenue drop in a few of its businesses and incur some expenses due to an "IT security incident" that happened earlier this month.

The effect of the incident on the drug major's IT systems included a breach of certain file systems and theft of some company and personal data, Sun Pharma said in a filing late on Sunday. A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident, it added.

The drugmaker on March 2 reported the information security incident, adding that it had not impacted the company's operations. However, on Sunday, the company said its containment measures had affected its operations.

Sun Pharma said it took steps to remediate the impact with the help of experts and "enhanced" security measures to address the situation.

The company said it was unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including higher costs and the possibility of litigation.

