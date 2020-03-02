India's Sun Pharma flags hypertension drug shortage due to supply constraint

March 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS said on Monday there was a shortage of its generic version of hypertension drug pindolol due to unavailability of supply of the drug's ingredients.

The company said it does not source the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of the drug from China, adding that supply of some other APIs was impacted by the coronavirus.

"We have sufficient inventory of API and raw materials for the short term," Sun Pharma said in an email.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the first coronavirus-related drug shortage in the United States but declined to name the drug in question.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

