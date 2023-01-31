India's Sun Pharma beats Q3 profit view on higher sales of specialty drugs

January 31, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a better-than-expected 5.2% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of its specialty drugs.

The company, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, said it earned a consolidated net profit of 21.66 billion rupees ($265.23 million) for three months ended Dec. 31, up from 20.59 billion rupees last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of 21.26 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.6660 Indian rupees)

