India's sugar output up 1.8% so far this season - industry body

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 03, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 25.8 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, up 1.8% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

