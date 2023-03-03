India's sugar output up 1.8% so far this season - industry body

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 25.8 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, up 1.8% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Friday.

