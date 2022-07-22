India's sugar output to ease as mills divert cane to make ethanol

MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - India's sugar production in 2022/23 could fall 1.4% from the current season as mills are likely to divert more cane for ethanol production, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The country could produce 35.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season starting from Oct. 1, compared to 36 million tonnes in the current season, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

In the next season, 4.5 milion tonnes of cane is likely to be diverted for ethanol production compared to 3.4 million tonnes in this year, the trade body said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

