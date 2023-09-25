News & Insights

India's Strides Pharma to spin off contract development unit

September 25, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India's Strides Pharma Science SRID.NS on Monday said it would spin off its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and soft gelatin business into a new entity which would list in the next 12-16 months.

The new company, known as "OneSource", will have more than 1,200 employees and is expected to deliver revenue worth between $180 million - $200 million in fiscal 2025.

It is also targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA margin of nearly 30%, which is expected to improve to over 35% from FY26 onwards.

Shareholders of Strides would hold 44% value in OneSource and will receive one share of OneSource for every two shares held in Strides, valuing the shares of Strides at 364 rupees apiece.

