BENGALURU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India's Strides Pharma Science SRID.NS on Monday said it approved the demerger of its contract development and manufacturing organisation and soft gelatin business to Stelis Biopharma.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.