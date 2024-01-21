India's Steel Authority suspends two directors at direction of anti-graft ombudsman

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's state-owned Steel Authority of India SAIL.NS has suspended two board directors at the direction of the anti-graft ombudsman, the company said in a statement on Sunday, without specifying the allegations.

The suspension will not affect the company's performance, Chairman Amarendu Prakash said in a statement.

"Business is being carried out as usual. We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct," he said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by William Mallard)

