BENGALURU, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India's state-owned firm Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) signed a lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina, the federal Ministry of Mines said on Monday. (Reporting by Varun Vyas and Neha Arora) ((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: INDIA LITHIUM/ARGENTINA (URGENT)

