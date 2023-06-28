News & Insights

India's state-owned company about to sign pact with Argentina for few lithium blocks - govt source

June 28, 2023

Written by Neha Dasgupta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's KABIL, a state-owned company formed to scout for mineral assets, was about to sign an agreement with Argentina to secure a few lithium blocks, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

