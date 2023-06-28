India's state-owned company about to sign pact with Argentina for few lithium blocks - govt source

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's KABIL, a state-owned company formed to scout for mineral assets, was about to sign an agreement with Argentina to secure a few lithium blocks, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.