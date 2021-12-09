India's Star Health set to debut at 6% discount

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Star Health and Allied Insurance Co STAU.NS were set to list at a 6.1% discount to its issue price on Friday, after a tepid response to its initial public offering, prompting the private health insurer to cut its IPO size.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.