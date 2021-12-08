India's Star Health cuts IPO size to about $848 mln

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's largest private health insurer Star Health has cut the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to 64 billion rupees ($848.02 million) from 72.49 billion rupees earlier, according to a prospectus dated Dec. 7.

Last week, a source had told Reuters that the company will cut the offer for sale portion of its IPO after the offering received a tepid response during its subscription period.

($1 = 75.4700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

