News & Insights

Commodities

India's SpiceJet to raise $270 mln, reports smaller Q2 loss

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 12, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Adds details, background, second-quarter results

BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet SPJT.BO said on Tuesday it would raise 22.50 billion rupees ($269.9 million) through the issue of preferential shares and warrants as the troubled airline seeks to return operations to full capacity.

The airline will issue shares worth 16 billion rupees and warrants convertible to shares worth 6.5 billion rupees, it said in an exchange filing.

The fundraise, its third this year, will help SpiceJet restore its grounded fleet of 25 jets and clear unpaid salaries.

Once India's second-largest airline, SpiceJet has been struggling to pay lessors for over a year, facing legal troubles over unpaid dues to former owner Kalanidhi Maran and Credit Suisse, and lessors looking to de-register aircraft.

The cash-strapped carrier said its second-quarter loss narrowed to 4.32 billion rupees from 8.38 billion rupees a year earlier by roughly halving its operating expenses.

Its revenue declined roughly 30% to 13.48 billion rupees in the three months to Sept. 30.

SpiceJet's shares, which has risen around 40% since it first said it would consider raising funds last Wednesday, fell 8% after the announcements.

($1 = 83.3620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.