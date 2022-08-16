India's SpiceJet settles with lessors for Boeing aircraft

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS said on Tuesday it has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliates related to three Boeing aircraft.

The airline said that the agreement - the terms of which are confidential - ends all litigation proceedings between the parties, adding that this will allow SpiceJet to add two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to its fleet.

Recently, SpiceJet has been in trouble with its lessors, Ireland-based Alterna Aircraft Ltd and United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS, who asked the Indian aviation regulator to de-register their planes.

Last week, Reuters reported lenders IDFC First Bank IDFB.NS, Yes Bank YESB.NS and Indian Bank INBA.NS, had put their loans to the airline in the high-risk category.

SpiceJet, however, had rejected the claims.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

