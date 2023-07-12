India's SpiceJet says top shareholder to inject $61 mln in airline

Recasts first paragraph, adds details and background throughout

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Budget carrier SpiceJet SPJT.BO said on Wednesday top shareholder Ajay Singh would infuse 5 billion rupees ($60.85 million) into the troubled airline as it looks to return to full operations.

SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid a string of weak quarterly results and fierce competition in the sector.

SpiceJet said it will issue shares, convertible securities or share warrants on a preferential basis to Singh. The deal will also open up further credit facilities of 2.06 billion rupees to the airline under the government's emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

SpiceJet is also battling some lessors who are seeking to de-register its aircraft and initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the airline. It is also locked in a legal dispute with a former investor for dues worth $46 million.

Late on Tuesday, media reports also said the airline was under "enhanced surveillance" by India's aviation watchdog. The airline said it had not received any such communication from the regulator.

SpiceJet shares are down around 20% so far this year, while rival IndiGo INGL.NS is up 36%.

($1 = 82.1664 Indian rupees)

