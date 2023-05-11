India's SpiceJet says no plans to file for insolvency

Adds details, background throughout

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS on Thursday said it had no plans to file for insolvency, quelling fears of a spillover from rival Go Airlines (India)'s voluntary bankruptcy admission.

"We want to scotch any speculation that may have arisen due to the filing by another airline," SpiceJet said in a statement, adding that it remains in talks with investors to raise funds.

The Gurugram-based carrier also said it has begun to revive 25 of its grounded fleet using its own money and a $50 million line of credit through an Indian government scheme it secured on Thursday.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet's lessors sought to de-register at least four aircraft, according to filings on the India's aviation regulator's website.

Meanwhile, the resolution professional of rival Go Airlines, which recently branded as Go First, said it would need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Go First was granted bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, a move that adds to headaches for lessors, which have filed requests with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the return of about 40 planes after rental payments were missed.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.