Commodities

India's SpiceJet rises on report of likely $122 mln govt loan

Contributor
Navamya Ganesh Acharya Reuters
Published

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd surged 9% on Thursday following reports the Indian budget carrier is likely to receive an additional loan of 10 billion rupees ($122.7 million) under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

Adds details, share price and background

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares of SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS surged 9% on Thursday following reports the Indian budget carrier is likely to receive an additional loan of 10 billion rupees ($122.7 million) under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The government on Wednesday enhanced the maximum loan amount eligibility for airlines under the scheme to 100% of their loan outstanding to help the companies tide over cash-flow problems.

The funds will help the airline clear its dues, pay lessors on time and induct new Boeing 737 Max planes, Business Standard newspaper reported, citing sources.

The airline is currently operating less than 50% of its approved flights, following an order from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation due to multiple incidents involving its aircraft.

Spicejet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bankers have also been contacted to raise $200 million, Mint reported, citing an airline official.

The report comes two weeks after the air safety watchdog extended a restriction on SpiceJet's flight departures until Oct. 29.

As of 0514 GMT, shares of the carrier were up 6.1% at 40.8 rupees. The stock marked its sharpest intraday percentage gain since Aug. 5.

($1 = 81.5150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular