India's Spicejet Q3 profit surges as air travel grows

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS reported a nearly five-fold surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, as the embattled low-cost carrier benefited from soaring demand for air travel.

The airline said its profit rose to 1.07 billion rupees ($12.93 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 232.8 million rupees, a year earlier.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami )

