India's SpiceJet posts Q1 profit

August 14, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet SPJT.BO swung to a first-quarter profit on Monday as lower expenses more than offset a fall in revenue.

The company's profit came in at 2.05 billion rupees ($24.7 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of 7.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.9475 Indian rupees)

