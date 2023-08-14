India's SpiceJet posts Q1 profit

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet SPJT.BO swung to a first-quarter profit on Monday as lower expenses more than offset a fall in revenue.

The company's profit came in at 2.05 billion rupees ($24.7 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of 7.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.9475 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

