News & Insights

Commodities

India's SpiceJet likely to raise $120 mln-$144 mln fresh capital - ET Now

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 07, 2023 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's troubled domestic airline SpiceJet SPJT.NS is likely to raise 10 billion rupees-12 billion rupees ($120 million-$144 million) in fresh capital through issue of equity shares to meet pending salary payments and revive its grounded fleet of 25 aircrafts, ET Now reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.