India's SpiceJet likely to raise $120 mln-$144 mln fresh capital - ET Now

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's troubled domestic airline SpiceJet SPJT.NS is likely to raise 10 billion rupees-12 billion rupees ($120 million-$144 million) in fresh capital through issue of equity shares to meet pending salary payments and revive its grounded fleet of 25 aircrafts, ET Now reported on Thursday.

