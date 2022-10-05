Commodities

India's SpiceJet jumps on report of likely 10 bln rupees govt loan

Navamya Ganesh Acharya Reuters
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares of SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS surged about 9% on Thursday after a report said that the Indian budget airline carrier is expected to receive an additional 10 billion Indian rupees ($122.7 million) loan under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The funds will help the airline clear its dues, pay lessors on time and induct new Boeing 737 Max planes, Business Standard newspaper reported, citing sources. ($1 = 81.5150 Indian rupees)

