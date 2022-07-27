Commodities

India's SpiceJet falls over 9% after aviation regulator halves capacity

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shares of India's SpiceJet fell as much as 9.3% on Thursday, a day after the country's aviation regulator ordered the budget carrier to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks, citing multiple safety snags.

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of India's SpiceJet SPJT.NS fell as much as 9.3% on Thursday, a day after the country's aviation regulator ordered the budget carrier to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks, citing multiple safety snags.

The Director General of Civil Aviation also said on Wednesday the domestic airline will be subjected to "enhanced surveillance".

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular