India's SpiceJet falls over 9% after aviation regulator halves capacity

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of India's SpiceJet SPJT.NS fell as much as 9.3% on Thursday, a day after the country's aviation regulator ordered the budget carrier to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks, citing multiple safety snags.

The Director General of Civil Aviation also said on Wednesday the domestic airline will be subjected to "enhanced surveillance".

