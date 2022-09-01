Commodities

India's SpiceJet falls nearly 15% on bigger quarterly loss

Contributor
Nishit Navin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shares of India's SpiceJet Ltd fell as much as 14.7% on Thursday, after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger loss due to high fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates, and said its chief financial officer had resigned.

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares of India's SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS fell as much as 14.7% on Thursday, after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger loss due to high fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates, and said its chief financial officer had resigned.

SpiceJet posted a net loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Recently, the cash-strapped airline has struggled to make timely payments to vendors and lessors, prompting some to deregister planes.

($1 = 79.5950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular