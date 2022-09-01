India's SpiceJet falls nearly 15% on bigger quarterly loss
BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares of India's SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS fell as much as 14.7% on Thursday, after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger loss due to high fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates, and said its chief financial officer had resigned.
SpiceJet posted a net loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier.
Recently, the cash-strapped airline has struggled to make timely payments to vendors and lessors, prompting some to deregister planes.
($1 = 79.5950 Indian rupees)
