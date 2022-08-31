India's SpiceJet CFO resigns as losses widen

Commodities

India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja had resigned amid widening losses and a series of mid-air incidents.

The company reported a loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3pXWwQZ)

The company had also reported a loss 4.85 billion rupees for the quarter ended March, which the company said was delayed due to a cyber security attack.

SpiceJet said it would raise funds up to $200 million. Some banks have raised concerns about loans to the carrier.

