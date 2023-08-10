India's Sony-Zee merger gets key court approval - TV reports

By Arpan Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Thursday, as per TV reports, approved the merger between an Indian unit of Japan's Sony and India's Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS, granting a key regulatory approval in the merger, which was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Arpan.Chaturvedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

