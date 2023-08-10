News & Insights

India's Sony-Zee merger gets key court approval - TV reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 10, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi for Reuters ->

By Arpan Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Thursday, as per TV reports, approved the merger between an Indian unit of Japan's Sony and India's Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS, granting a key regulatory approval in the merger, which was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons.

