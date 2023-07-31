News & Insights

Oil

India's Solar Energy Corp proposes joint venture with Reliance - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 31, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India's renewable energy agency, Solar Energy Corp, has offered oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS a 51% stake in a joint venture to supply renewable power to the latter's refineries and other manufacturing plants, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

