India's Solar Energy Corp proposes joint venture with Reliance - sources

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India's renewable energy agency, Solar Energy Corp, has offered oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS a 51% stake in a joint venture to supply renewable power to the latter's refineries and other manufacturing plants, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.