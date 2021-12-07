AZN

India's SII to halve output of AstraZeneca vaccine as demand sinks - CNBC-TV18

Contributor
Krishna N. Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS ECHEVERRIA

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, will halve the output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot from next week as it had no fresh orders from the government, its CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, will halve the output of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 shot from next week as it had no fresh orders from the government, its CEO Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

"I am going to be reducing production by at least 50% to begin with, going forward on a monthly basis, until orders again pick up either in India or the world," Poonawalla said.

SII is producing 250 million doses of the vaccine, which it brands Covishield. The shot accounts for nearly 90% of the 1.3 billion total vaccine doses administered in India.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters