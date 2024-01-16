News & Insights

India's Shriram Finance accepts $750 mln bids for dollar bonds - official

January 16, 2024 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Shriram Finance SHMF.NS has accepted bids worth $750 million for issuance of U.S. dollar denominated bonds maturing in three years and three months, a company official said.

The shadow lender will pay a semi-annual coupon of 6.6250% to the investors of the social bond, sharply lower than the 7.00% initial guidance, said Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman at Shriram Finance.

"There was strong demand from across the investor spectrum, including large investors and marquee names. The total bid book was over $2.7 billion, which helped us in reducing the coupon after opening at 7%," Revankar told Reuters.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC (B&D), J.P. Morgan, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the issue.

The funds will be used to support social projects and other activities allowed under the Reserve Bank of India's external commercial borrowing guidelines, a term sheet showed.

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global are expected to rate the issue BB, which is in line with their issuer ratings for the company.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.