India's Shree Cement slumps after report of $2.81 bln tax evasion

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Shree Cement SHCM.NS fell on Monday after a local television news channel reported that multiple searches at company locations revealed the company had evaded taxes worth 230 billion rupees ($2.81 billion).

Deductions claimed by Shree Cement are false and the company siphoned 12-14 billion rupees every year, an NDTV report said on Saturday, citing sources, without specifying the timeline.

"We believe that the captioned news item appearing in the media is baseless and speculative in nature," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The income tax department's survey is ongoing and the company is extending its full cooperation, it added.

Last week, the company confirmed a CNBC-TV18 report stating that the tax department surveyed its premises.

Shares of the company opened 10% lower on Monday at 22,630.75 rupees, their steepest intraday drop in over three years, and closed 5.74% lower.

The company's standalone tax expenses slumped more than 58% to 2.31 billion rupees in the financial year ended March 31, while profit fell 44% to 13.28 billion rupees, hit by a surge in other costs.

($1 = 81.9650 Indian rupees)

