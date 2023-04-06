India's short-end bond yields to fall further after RBI's surprise pause

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - India's shorter duration government bond yields could fall further, several analysts said on Thursday, as most market participants do not foresee any more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of the recent global financial turbulence on the country's economy.

"The two-year to five-year bond yields will continue to ease further in the near term," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

"There is no reason that the five-year bond yield should be above 7%, and should find value below that level."

The liquid five-year 7.38% 2027 bond yield IN073827G=CC dropped closer to 7%, while the benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC continued to trade around 7.20% levels, after briefly touching 7.15%. The two-year and three-year bond yields were marginally below 7%.

"I do see a deeper rally in two to five-year bonds, but that would not be repeated for maturity papers of 10-year, 14-year and above," Sharma added.

Lower supply of the shorter tenor papers, as compared to the longer end of the curve will further led to an improved appetite for the former, traders said.

India aims to borrow 8.88 trillion rupees ($108.41 billion)in gross via debt sale in April-September, of which only 18% supply is in up to five-year papers.

"Higher supply of duration, along with some volatility in oil prices will see auctions going through at market levels and the 10-year bond yield may not fall to fresh lows," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The spread between the five-year and 10-year bond yields has widened recently, with an ongoing steepening trend in the sovereign yield curve reinforced as a result of Thursday's pause, Churchil Bhatt, executive vice president & debt fund manager at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance said.

Governor Shaktikanta Das the move was "a pause, not a pivot," while the RBI retained the repo rate at 6.50%.

Still, market participants do not expect the central bank to go for further rate hikes as that would shift focus to weakening growth in the current year.

"We believe the window for hikes has closed. As such, we no longer expect any further rate hikes from the MPC in FY24," said Rahul Bajoria, India economist at Barclays.

($1 = 81.9100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

