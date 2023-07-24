India's Shoppers Stop drops 5% in pre-open after qtrly profit tumbles

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian department store operator Shoppers Stop SHOP.NS dropped 5% in pre-open trading on Tuesday, a day after it reported a more than 34% slump in June-quarter profit as price hikes dragged growth in sales volume.

