BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd SHEF.NS will soon acquire competitor Kurlon for 20 billion rupees ($241.29 million), ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

($1 = 82.8880 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.