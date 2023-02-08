India's Sheela Foam in talks to buy Furlenco - Mint

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian mattress maker Sheela Foam SHEF.NS is in advanced talks to buy furniture rental startup Furlenco, newspaper Mint reported late on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The enterprise value of Furlenco is being pegged at 5 billion rupees ($60.54 million), the report said, citing a source, who added the company had been seeking financial investors for some time.

Discussions are at an advanced stage, and an announcement is likely to come soon "if all conditions are met," the report added, citing a second source.

Sheela Foam is seeking inorganic growth opportunities in both its core and non-core categories, the third person said according to the report.

The company and Furlenco did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

In December, Sheela Foam was reported to be in talks to acquire rival Kurlon for 20 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.5950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.