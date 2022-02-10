US Markets
FB

India's ShareChat to acquire local rival MX's short-video app in $700 mln deal-sources

Contributors
Aditya Kalra Reuters
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

India's ShareChat will acquire local rival MX's short-video platform in an around $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India's ShareChat will acquire local rival MX's short-video platform in an around $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

In a cash-and-stock deal, ShareChat's parent entity will acquire MX's short-video platform called TakaTak, the sources familiar with the discussion said.

The deal, valued at around $700 million, could be announced within days, said one of the sources.

ShareChat, which is valued at roughly $4 billion and counts Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Twitter among its investors, declined to comment. A spokesperson for MX said she did not have any immediate comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

((aditya.kalra@tr.com; +91-11-49548021; Twitter @adityakalra;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular