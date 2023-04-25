News & Insights

India's Serum to double investment in Biocon's unit to $300 mln

April 25, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of Life Sciences will double its investment in one of Biocon Ltd BION.NS's units, giving it access to 100 million doses of vaccines annually along with the distribution rights to Serum's vaccine portfolio, the Indian biopharma firm said on Tuesday.

Serum Institute of Life Sciences is a unit of Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker.

Under new terms of the alliance, it would pump in $150 million after converting a loan to Biocon Pharma Ltd into equity in Biocon Biologics Ltd, the company said.

The investment is in addition to the $150 million that Serum Institute of Life Sciences invested in Biocon Biologics in November, the company said.

Biocon had signed an agreement in September 2021 to offer about 15% stake in Biocon Biologics to Serum Institute of Life Sciences.

