India's Serum institute to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to private hospitals at $8/dose

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccine to the country's state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).

"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement. "We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."

($1 = 75.4620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Euan Rocha, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.