India's Serum Institute to raise output to 100 mln AstraZeneca doses by July, not end-May

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India will be able to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.

(Reporting by Chandini Monappa and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

