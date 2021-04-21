AZN

India's Serum Institute to raise output to 100 mln AstraZeneca doses by July, not end-May

Chandini Monappa Reuters
Krishna N. Das Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Serum Institute of India will be able to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.

