AZN

India's Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

Contributor
Krishna N. Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;)) nP8N2JL00E

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters