India's Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

