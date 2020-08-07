India's Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.

The institute said on Friday it will get funding to support manufacturing for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Novavax NVAX.O.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

