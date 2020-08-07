US Markets
India's Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India said it will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021.

The institute said on Friday it will get funding to support manufacturing for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Novavax NVAX.O.

