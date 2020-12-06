India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - local media

AZN

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
The Serum Institute of India has sought emergency use authorization from India's drug regulator for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, according to several reports https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-serum-institute-seeks-emergency-use-nod-for-covishield-in-india/article33265921.ece in Indian media, citing PTI.

It applied to the Drugs Controller General of India, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, the agency report said, citing official sources.

The Serum Institute was not immediately available to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; +918130340560, Twitter: @aakriti_bhalla;))

