India's Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine- CEO

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine makers, has sought the drug regulator's permission to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax Inc NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine that was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial, its CEO told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.