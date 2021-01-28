India's Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine- CEO
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine makers, has sought the drug regulator's permission to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax Inc NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine that was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial, its CEO told Reuters on Friday.
