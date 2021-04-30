AZN

India's Serum Institute CEO plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

May 1 (Reuters) - Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper in an interview published on Friday, when asked whether Britain would be included in those countries.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters