India's Serum Institute CEO plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

May 1 (Reuters) - Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper in an interview published on Friday, when asked whether Britain would be included in those countries.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.