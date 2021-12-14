India's Serum hopes to launch Novavax vaccine for children in six mths

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.