India's Serum hopes to launch Novavax vaccine for children in six mths

Krishna N. Das
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.

