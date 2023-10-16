News & Insights

India's September wholesale price index falls 0.26% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

October 16, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index INWPI=ECI in September fell 0.26% from a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for September would rise 0.5%. It fell 0.52% in August.

In September, fuel and power prices fell 3.35% from a year earlier, compared with a 6.03% drop in August. Prices of primary articles were up 3.70% versus a rise of 6.34%.

Food prices rose 1.54% year-on-year compared with a rise of 5.62% in August and manufactured product prices fell 1.34% against a 2.37% fall the previous month.

Last week, data showed India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September on the back of softer vegetable prices, but remained above 4%, a target that the country's central bank has signalled would be key before easing rates.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive policy meeting and reiterated that it was targeting inflation of 4% and a print of below 6% might not suffice as a condition for easing rates.

